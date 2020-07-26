Entertainment

Miss Tertiary Ghana auditions begin July 25

Miss Tertiary Ghana comes off on August 8, 2020

The third edition of Miss Tertiary Ghana (MTG), a pageant aimed at celebrating tertiary students who combine beauty and intelligence and discouraging indecent dressing, will come off on August 8 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

Auditions will, however, take place on Saturday, July 25 at the Accra Mall.



Established in 2018 with the first two editions held under the brand name Miss University Ghana and franchised by Miss University Africa, the organiser of the event, 1st Class Pageant and Events, has renamed it Miss Tertiary Ghana.



The theme for this year's contest is “The Role of Empowered Youth in an Era of Global Pandemic”, with a special focus on COVID-19, the deadly virus that has affected over 13 million of the world’s population.



The overall winner of Miss Tertiary will represent Ghana at the Miss United Nations pageant to be held in 2021 in Jamaica.

The Founder and CEO of MTG, Wilson M. Toulassi, told the Daily Graphic that it was the first and only pageant in Ghana that brought various tertiary students from all the four corners of the country together, irrespective of their religious beliefs and language barrier.



He stated that the winner of the prestigious pageant would become the official queen of National Tertiary Students and the National United Students Ambassador to champion the cause of health/education/empowerment of the street child and a special COVID-19 assignment.



According to him, the success of the two editions challenged them to come out with the third edition.



“Our previous pageants have been welcomed with very positive and encouraging comments from leading members of our nation and other top CEOs in Africa, and that has motivated us to come out with the third edition,” he said.

