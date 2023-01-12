Miss Universe Ghana pays homage to Yaa Asantewaa on world stage

Ghana shined bright at the Miss Universe Preliminary National Costume Competition on Wednesday, January 11, when the nation’s representative, Engracia Mofuman walked the stage in an epic gold satin outfit that paid homage to Asante warrior, Yaa Asantewaa.

Miss Universe Ghana is competing for the crown at the 71st edition of the beauty pageant in the United States of America.



Engracia turned heads when she portrayed the rich culture of Ghana in her national costume which spoke volumes.



Dubbed ‘The Women of Wonder’, her costume also featured the historical golden stool, which she wore as a crown.



Explaining the inspiration behind the look, the official Instagram page of Miss Universe indicated that Engracia is a symbol of royalty and courage.



"The golden armor and trident depicts the rare, heroic bravery displayed by the first and only known female war leader, Yaa Asantewaa, the gate keeper of the Golden Stool who marshaled an army of 5000 warriors in the military regiment of the ancient Asante Empire.



"The gown is designed to pay homage to the powerful female forces of our emancipation and to remind the world that women also led capably. It also drives a message to remember women as heroes”.

Ghana's queen has won the hearts of many on the world stage and received support from Ghanaians who are cheering her to victory in an attempt to make history for the West African state.



On January 14, 2023, a new Miss Universe will be crowned to take over from India's Harnaz Kaur Sandhu.



Check out the videos below:









OPD/BOG