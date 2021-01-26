Miss Western 2021 officially launched

Organizers of Miss Western Beauty pageant

Source: AlltunezGh, Contributor

Ex-One Entertainment, organisers of the Miss Western Beauty pageant have officially launched the 2021 edition of the beauty contest at the Takoradi Library (Opposite Star Of The Sea) in Takoradi on January 24, 2021.

Miss Western Beauty Pageant over the years, have taken up different social projects that help transform and positively impact lives of the most vulnerable or less privileged in society.



Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Ex-One Entertainment, Mr Isaac Mensah noted that the 3rd edition of Miss Western is focused on achieving its utmost goal of scouting for young women who are passionate about the Miss Western brand and are prepared to raise the flag of Western Region with purpose and pride in Ghana and the world at large



The event which will kick start in March with auditions on the 6th, 13th and 20th March will be at the Takoradi Library Complex in Takoradi, Nzema and Tarkwa Git Hotel respectively.



After dashing a brand new saloon car to the winner of 2020 Miss Western, Miss Edith Egan, the organizers, of the beauty pageant which seek to promote hand skill training,

The winner for this year's pageant will receive a brand new saloon car plus the crown. She will also be taken through a hand skill training and also get a partnership deal with Aseda Foundation, to offer handskill training for students in Senior High Schools, Universities, Training colleges and more to resonate the theme of the 2021 Miss Western Pageant, "The joy of hands, is our beauty"



He added forms will be given out for free to interested ladies who would want to participate in the pageant .



Interested ladies and the general public should visit www.exoneentertainment.com and follow Miss Western Ghana" on all social media platforms or Whatsapp 0556438797 to get updated on latest developments .



Miss Western beauty pageant is an annual event organised by Ex-One Entertainment.

