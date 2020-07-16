Entertainment

Missing Castro’s mum miserable – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Ghanaian musician, Castro

Renown legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has revealed on Onua FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye mmre that hiplife musician Castro’s mum is suffering and looks miserable.

It will be recalled that on July 6, 2014, the hiplife musician, born Theophilus Tagoe, and friend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared while on holiday with former Black Stars Skipper Asamoah Gyan at Ada.



Effort by a joint rescue team made up of the Marine Division of the Ghana Police Service, local fisher folks and other security forces embarked up to find them failed.



The two have not been seen till now.



According to lawyer Maurice Ampaw, he visited Castro’s mum and she looks miserable.



He said he went there purposely to give the woman some money because she was depending on her son and “I can tell you she doesn’t have money for food”.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw stated that “for six years none of the people who went with Castro have made any attempt to visit Castro’s mum to give her some money”.



“We have deserted Castro, Janet Bandu, and the entire family,” he told host of the show Christian Agyei Frimpong.



He expressed disappointment in Castro’s father, Mr Eshun, because when the incident happened, Castro’s father called him to offer any kind of help he can offer because they don’t have money and he agreed.



According to him, “later Castro’s father was told by a radio station that I, Maurice Ampaw, said he has been bribed by Asamoah Gyan”.



“Castro father called and insulted me. He then started going to Asamoah Gyan and receiving lots of tokens from Asamoah Gyan, I will not say it’s a bribe but the man kept quiet about his son.”

