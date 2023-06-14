Mo' Spence out with 'Eno Be Easy'

Official artwork for the project

Fans of Mo' Spence can now awaken their enthusiasm with news that the gifted singer-songwriter is back. Her latest single 'Eno Be Easy' sets out to bring fresh energy and liveliness into the music scene.

This blazing new track promises not only a revitalization but also an elevation of Afrodancehalls' vibrancy in modern culture, she boasts.



'Eno Be Easy' is poised to captivate listeners with its energetic beats, irresistible hooks, and Mo' Spence's mesmerizing vocals.



The single is expected to showcase her prowess as a performer and highlight her innate ability to seamlessly fuse different musical genres.

With her signature style and innovative approach, Mo' Spence is set to push the boundaries of Afrodancehall and carve her own niche within the industry.



Speaking about her forthcoming release which will be under Red Panther Music, Mo Spence expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am incredibly excited to share 'Eno Be Easy' with the world. This single represents a new chapter in my musical journey, and I cannot wait for my fans to experience it. I hope it resonates with them and brings joy and positive vibes to their lives."