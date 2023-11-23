MoG Beatz and Quables of DWP engage in heated X banter over contract breach

Music producer, MoG Beatz has taken to Twitter to call out popular Ghanaian dance group DWP Academy for over what he says is their failure to fulfil a campaign agreement after making full payment to the group.

According to a series of exchanges between MoG and the manager of DWP, Quables on X, the group was paid an amount by the producer to post a dance video on social media to promote a song but they failed after receiving payment.



The back and forth between the two started after MoG called out Quables for failing to respond to his messages inquiring about the status of the campaign.



“But you can’t make time to respond to your client that has paid you/DWP in full for promo??? Next line of scam!” MoG retweeted in response to an earlier tweet by the group’s manager.



In response, Quables sought to clarify that all individual members of the group fulfilled their obligations in the agreement by posting their videos on social except for Afronita, a lead member of DWP.



“Everyone who was to post, posted except Afronita and she has done the video but it probably escaped her to post and you are here saying we scammed you ? She will make that post for you ! Disappointed !!” Quables shared screenshot of a WhatsApp message with MoG stating a similar position.

But according to MoG, he had received the same response close to a month ago.



“Since august up until ending of November.. you are very silly to post this! I am giving you 24hrs to do the needful else you all will be spending your days dancing and twerking in court sessions!” the producer wrote.



He further accused Quables of sharing an incomplete chat that failed to paint a full picture of the situation.



“Why did you omit the message reminding you a month ago about this same issue? I called several times but no answer. In simple words, You are fraudulent! I demand a partial refund and I will give it out right here on twitter,” MoG stated.



The exchange continued with Quables pointing out that the agreement was for 12 members of the group to share the dance video for which more than the said number have done so.

He wrote “We had an agreement to use 12 dancers and we made more than the number of post agreed on with more than 12 dancers, one person forget to make a post. You will get it tomorrow,” to which MoG responded with “You still get mind dey talk say you forget after I reminded you several times? Same thing you did to numerous A-List artistes but they chose not to speak.. Only God knows what you’ll do to up and coming artistes when they bring you their hard earned money for promo.”









But you can’t make time to respond to your client that has paid you/DWP in full for promo??? Next line of scam! https://t.co/N1DJdS4xeB — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) November 22, 2023

Since august up until ending of November.. you are very silly to post this! I am giving you 24hrs to do the needful else you all will be spending your days dancing and twerking in court sessions! https://t.co/EUvFdGUIjH — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) November 22, 2023

Why did you omit the message reminding you a month ago about this same issue? I called several times but no answer. In simple words, You are fraudulent! I demand a partial refund and I will give it out right here on twitter. pic.twitter.com/MHZMkFbbPA — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) November 22, 2023

You still get mind dey talk say you forget after I reminded you several times? Same thing you did to numerous A-List artistes but they chose not to speak..Only God knows what you’ll do to up and coming artistes when they bring you their hard earned money for promo. https://t.co/WpDstRvwnh — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) November 23, 2023

GA/SARA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.