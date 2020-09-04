Moans&Cuddles: What about your partner turns you on?

Entertainment Fri, 4 Sep 2020
Click for Market Deals →
There are many things we do as individuals in our relationships that actually turn our partners on. Without these turn ons, relationships will be automatic, boring and will eventually die off.
What are some of these turn ons that help keep the spark in our love lives?
What will be the role of love, then?
Do people use turn ons as baits or blackmail?
In this edition of Moans And Cuddles, we will look at possible ways one can turn on the switch in their dying relationship to their advantage and how to keep the fire burning in our relationships.
Watch the full video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Moans & Cuddles Ep 10: How far should couples go with their sexual fantasies?
- Women are made to take the blame for failed marriages – Mys Naa
- A woman should be financially sound to leave an abusive partner – Mys Naa
- An abusive person makes you question your self-worth – Mys Naa Lameley
- Moans and Cuddles Episode 9: A closer look at why women stay in abusive relationships
- Read all related articles