Moans and Cuddles: Do Ghanaian women prefer flowers to other gifts on Valentine's Day?

Yes, Valentine's Day is here again.

While some long for the day, others who might be single or not support its celebration just can't wait for the end of the day due to the whole craze that comes with it.



On this Vals Day special edition of Moans and Cuddles, we take a look at the importance of the day, suggest the best ways of making the day memorable for your loved one, and most importantly take away myths about its celebration.



Is it true that most Ghanaian men don't buy flowers for their women? Also, are Ghanain women interested in flowers or do they prefer money instead?



In this episode, we visited a floral shop to analyze how the patronage of flowers and other Vals Day related products like chocolates, hampers, teddy bears among others are selling.



Vals Day is a big business for traders in gift items as well as the hospitality services who record-high sales and bookings at this time of the month.

So if you thought the day was just about lovers, then you got it wrong. In Ghana, some churches have waded into Val’s Day celebration, especially in this year where the day falls on a Sunday.



We discuss the importance of the church's involvement in the day with the help of our guests, Ogochukwu Nweke, a Relationship Consultant, and Edna Addo, an Entrepreneur.



Join our host Paulina Dedaa Opoku as she takes you back to some memorable Senior High School (SHS) Vals Day experience. Find out the plans people have for their wives, husbands, girlfriends, and boyfriends in this 2021 Valentine's Day in a pandemic.



Watch the full episode below:



