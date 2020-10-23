Moans and Cuddles: Reasons why men end up marrying 'bad girls'

When it comes to choosing a life partner, one must be careful in order not to end up with someone who takes the life out of you.

Word on the street has it that, men like women who are sure to take them to heaven and back. Yes, a lady who is sure to spice it up, this might be the reason why most men marry bad girls.



In this episode of Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, we find out what men look out for in their women as well as provide all the hidden knowledge on how to spice up your marriage or relationship.



A bad girl they say is only good for short-term relation, well, that is not always the case as such ladies are now holding men down straight into successful marriages.

Join our co-host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku as she seeks to find answers on why men settle with ‘bad girls’ with the help of our panellists, Cecilia Anno-Barnieh and Delali Dzansi



Watch the video below:



