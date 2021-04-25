Moans and Cuddles: When dating an older woman, don’t allow her to babysit you – Men advised

Young men who have the desire of dating and marrying women who are twice or three times older their age have been advised to stand their ground to avoid being treated like a child in certain instances.

When it comes to love, the age they say is just a number. However, some individuals tend to treat their partners as children due to the age difference, this has been a major setback especially for men who are attracted to older women.



Speaking on the topic “Dating older people, the pros and cons” on GhanaWeb TV’s Moans and Cuddles, the CEO of Prime Event, Emmanuel Afful, charged young men not to lose their spot to their woman all in the name of love.



“When in a relationship with an older woman, don’t allow her to be your mummy. In this case, you have sex, sleep on the same bed and almost do everything together so you shouldn’t act like he is a child,” he advised women.



He further added: “Show maturity, she might be 50 and you 25, but you should match up to her age. Make sure that she sees the man in you. Your mind must be matured though you look younger in person."

When questioned by the host of the Show, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, on how to handle instances where these older women tend to keep an eagle eye on their partners due to jealousy or insecurity, Mr Afful intimated that they must resist ‘oppressors role” in their relationship once they feel unappreciated.



He said: “If you make her have authority, then you instigated it… you need to find the balance. There is a point that she is going to do that but you need to sit her down and explain that even though they might be older, you are trying to catch up with you, don’t babysit me.”



Watch the video below:



