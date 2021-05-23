Moans and Cuddles: Would you date yourself?

•Guest on Moans and Cuddles noted that they would date themselves if they were the opposite gender

•Mystic Mike advised individuals to ensure that their partners meet the attributes they look out for in a life partner/b>



• Queen Nita has called for proper education on gendered roles in marriages and relationships



There are several reasons why an individual will reject or choose to spend the rest of their life with their partner. A host of factors may influence such a decision but when this happens, it is assumed that the man or woman involved met their expectations of what they look out for in a life partner.



In this episode of Moans and Cuddles, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku puts her guests on the spot with the question of whether or not they would date themselves if they were the opposite gender.



The Managing Editor of Blackpepper.com, Mystic Mike speaking as a guest on the show stated that if he was born as a woman, any man would have been ‘fortunate’ to settle down with her. According to him, he could have been a better woman considering his attributes and for that matter, he can date himself when the table turns.



“Why wouldn’t I, what’s there not to like? I have many attributes that convince my good self that I would love to date myself if I were a woman. I am affable, I am humorous, I am caring … I am not prone or given to violence. Any man was there to have found me, had I come as a woman, would have been really fortunate."

Also, Ghanaian writer, Queen Nita, a guest on the Moans and Cuddles stated that her personality as a woman could have been much appreciated if she was born as a man.



She explained that judging from her lifestyle and exceptional qualities she would have dated herself if she was the opposite gender.



“100%, I am a very understanding person, I am open-minded. I am not judgmental and I am quite affable… I am generous and kind, I have empathy so if I came as a man, definitely I’d date myself,” said Queen Nita.



Watch the episode of Moans and Cuddles below:



