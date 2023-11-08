Modern gospel music lacks anointing - Prophet Oberempong CP

Prophet Oberempong CP

President of the non-denominational religious group, Kingdom Loyalists Movement, Prophet Oberempong CP has bashed modern gospel music for being “empty” and lacking a call to repentance.

Taking to his Facebook handle to air his grievance, Oberempong CP lamented that current gospel musicians would rather use their songs to express their own personal issues than to express the fear of God.



He accused modern gospel songs of having no substance and of lacking the spiritual anointing to have an impact on the public.



Oberempong CP cited this development as disturbing and detrimental to the gospel music industry and society as a whole.



According to him, gospel songs should focus on triggering tears and bringing people to Christ.



He called for people to make themselves available to be used by Christ.

“Have you noticed that our recent gospel songs in the country lacks the bell of repentance and the fear of God? Yes! All they do is using their intra-personal, domestic and marital problems to compose songs and calling it gospel.



"I don't remember the last time I saw or heard our modern Ghanaian gospel music that triggers tears and calls for repentance. It's really saddening and disturbing development in the gospel music industry.



"I criticise this industry always because I love the industry. Our modern Christian songs are extremely empty and lacks the anointing. Let us avail ourselves for God's use brethren in Christ Jesus..” he posted



Oberempong CP’s comments come at a time when there is a debate about the state of the gospel music industry and influence of circular music into the sector.



Recently, popular gospel musician, Joyce Blessing came under fire from some industry stakeholders after she revealed that her new song "Victory" was written by Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene.

ID/OGB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.