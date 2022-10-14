0
Modish styles to inspire you this week by stars

October Stars In Vogue Celebrities in Vogue

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this computerized period where TV and magazines are too yesterday, we are living socially distanced but not so distanced lives.

A tap and we can know it all from where one celebrated the previous evening to what one ate today.

Many individuals are deliberately or subliminally searching for some fashion tips and tricks from celebrities and that is because they have all the earmarks of being pacesetters of the fashion world.

Since they are continuously addressing some brand or different, they have turned into the voice of style.

GhanaWeb went through Instagram feeds of some famous people and made a rundown of the biggest names.

We have chosen from their off-screen styling decisions and style of their most fascinating looks.

Find our gather together of 10 of the most trendy big names on Instagram this week.

Here are the flawless women who are on our style radar, and ought to most likely be on yours, too:



















ADA/BB

