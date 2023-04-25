Moesha Bodoung cites Kardashian family in controversial posts

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha

Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Bodoung, has said she won't mind selling cosmetic procedures to people if she is paid millions of dollars.

In a post on Snapchat, she mentioned that although she wouldn't mind being paid a hefty amount of money to sell cosmetic procedures, she advises women to embrace their natural selves.



"I don't mind being paid millions of dollars to sell a new cosmetic procedure that would even make me look older since money is what makes the Kardashian family keep changing," she said.



Moesha, who was criticised by a section of the public for her body enhancement, emphasised that African men appreciate and love women in their natural state and that trying to achieve perfection through plastic surgery could lead to self-hatred.



"African men love our natural selves, and plastic surgery looks don't make us attractive to African men. A facial correction would do but don't try to buy perfection, or you will hate your face," she added.



For women considering cosmetic procedures, Moesha recommended that they start with fillers before deciding on permanent alterations.



According to her, fillers are temporary and can give an idea of what the face will look like after surgery.

"Always start with fillers and see if you love the look before going for a permanent face makeover since fillers always dissolve, and our faces go back to our natural face that was created by God Almighty," she advised.



Moesha also encourages women to prioritise their happiness and to research what makes them happy with their looks rather than conforming to societal beauty standards.















ADA/BB