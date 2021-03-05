Moesha Boduong narrates how she contracted coronavirus from a friend at a party

Ghanaian actress Moesha Babinoti Boduong has recounted how she struggled her way out to recovery after contracting covid-19 at a party she attended with some friends.

Describing the encounter as terrible, Moesha said it is an experience she would not even wish on her worst enemy.



Giving a vivid account of how she got infected, Moesha stated in an interview with Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment that:



“It was really weird. It is something I don’t wish on my worst enemy. I went to a party with a couple of friends and we all got infected. There was this girl at the party who put it on her social media wall that she has contracted covid. So we all got tested and it came out positive. I couldn’t smell and my friends couldn’t taste. We were weak and feeble. We stayed and quarantined together and some of them couldn’t even breathe and all that. It is terrible! Some of my friends are even still at the hospital. Covid is real. I didn’t believe in it till I got it,” she told GhanaWeb.



According to the actress, the fact that she observed the necessary protocols but still contracted the virus still baffles her.



“This was a party I went with my face mask on and I still got it. We need to take it seriously because not everyone survives it. People are really dying and some are in terrible conditions. It is not a joke,” she stated.





Meanwhile, the roll-out of the first batch of covid-19 nationwide vaccination exercises has commenced in the country.



This comes after Ghana recently took delivery of some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.



