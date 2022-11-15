Moesha Budoung surfaces after reports that she had psychosis

Moesha Budoung spotted in town

Repented Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Moesha Budoung, has resurfaced on the internet after Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that she was suffering from a mental health condition called psychosis.

In a new video shared by blogger, GhHyper, where he interviewed the actress, she looked nothing like it was rumoured by the mother of two on social media.



According to Moesha, she has been living under the radar but promises to be back with nothing but her best self.



“I have been MIA, but I am going to be back, looking fabulous, better than before, bringing up my A-Game,” she said.



After she happily shared that she was going to return in no time, she also delved into football in Ghana.



Moesha mentioned that although the Ghana Black Stars were going to play in the World Cup in Qatar this year, they should make the country proud.

“They should make Ghana proud. I am not so much of a football person, but all I know is that Ghanaians can really make us proud,” she added.



On April 15, 2022, controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, alleged Moesha Boduong was diagnosed with a mental condition known as psychosis.



She said this in an interview with Zionfelix, where she also stated that she and some other celebrities kept this a secret for a long time.



Afia asserted that Moesha was battling that condition all this while, adding that, it was hidden under the cloak of a spiritual attack.



According to the comedienne who was part of some individuals who tried to find solutions to Moesha’s plight, she was diagnosed even before her first public testimony in church.

ADA/BB