1
Menu
Entertainment

Moesha breaks the internet with 'seductive' dance moves

MOESHA WITH THE DANCE Moesha dances for the camera

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budoung who has stayed away from social media for over a year because she had given her life to God, has returned with a spice.

The actress in a post shared by blogger, Sammy Kay Media, was spotted dancing and moving her body seductively to a song composed by Ayra Star ‘Rush’.

Clad in a beautiful red bodycon dress; the actress could be captured biting her lower lip and touching her body while dancing for the camera.

Meanwhile, a look at her social media accounts still shows that she has been inactive, with zero videos or pictures shared from her side.

One can’t say for sure if this is the comeback she mentioned in an earlier interview with blogger, GhHyper, revealing that she has been living under the radar but promises to be back with nothing but her best self.

“I have been MIA, but I am going to be back, looking fabulous, better than before, bringing up my A-Game,” she said.

This post came to what Afia Schwarzenegger had earlier disclosed about the socialite that she was suffering from a mental health condition called psychosis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sammy Kumah (@sammykaymedia)



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: