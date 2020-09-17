Entertainment

Moesha gets social media talking with alarming post

Actress Moesha Boduong

Actress and social media goddess, Moesha Baabinoti Boduong has caused some stir following her recent post on social media about memories.

In the new photo posted by Moesha and sighted by Zionfelix, she spoke about being a memory and being forgotten or erased with time.



She made the post and immediately, many of her fans, followers, and even colleagues, started reading meanings into it.



It is yet to be known why the pretty actress decided to make such a post knowing full well that her page was ardently followed by teeming Ghanaians all over the globe.



However, recent checks made by Zionfelix has revealed that the actress has taken down the post but we have a screenshot.



We can only guess and conjecture that many people reached out to her to find out if she was fine after she made the post.

It appears the actress had been spoken to and told about the implications of the post she made and decided to take it down with immediate effect.



Moesha Boduong boasts of massive following on social media owing to the many jaw-dropping photos that she posts online.



She is also noted to be a huge brand ambassador and influencer who gets a lot of gigs due to her matchless work ethic.



See screenshot of the deleted post below:





