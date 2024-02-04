Moesha once said she doesn’t date broke guys; does she now expect poor men to donate to her? – Pundit

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Moesha Boduong

Entertainment pundit, Koka, has kicked against the narrative seeking ‘all and sundry’ to donate funds to Moesha Boduong’s GoFundMe account.

According to him, Moesha, during her ‘hay days’, was strictly relating to big men and now that she needs help, such people should rather come through for her.



He made these statements amid news of Moesha Boduong’s ailing health and her brother's move to solicit public funds through GoFundMe to support the actress.



This move has since triggered discussions online, with scores of netizens either condemning it or throwing their weight behind it.



However, Koka has joined the category of netizens who have backed the idea that the GoFundMe contribution shouldn’t be thrown at everyone.



In a discussion on HitzFM monitored by Ghanaweb, the popular entertainment pundit emphasized that the funds should be strictly provided by people who once benefited from her.



“Sometime ago, Moesha said she doesn’t date poor boys. Now, do you want the people who are using Toyota and low-grade cars to contribute to her GoFundMe? We should be careful about the things we say. I hope Moesha’s phone is still there. All the people who benefited, I hope they are still there. All the people who got her the plane tickets and invited her to parties, I hope they are there, data doesn’t lie. They should send a mass broadcast to those people that there is a need to restock where they benefited from.

“There are women and other girls who also felt like because of her, their relationship went sour. These types of people cannot support her. We should always look at life in the bigger picture. Those who are flaunting and throwing themselves about on social media should continue but be mindful the consequences,” he retorted.



He also called out Moesha’s friend cum business partner, Kofi Asamoah, who according to him has kept mute ever since news of Moesha’s ailment popped up.



“Where is Kofi Asamoah? He was the pimp man, taking these girls to all the big places. Now where is he? This tells you to chose the people you associate with carefully because now all Moesha has is her brother,” he averred.



Meanwhile, a handful of celebrities including Efya, Becca, Gloria Sarfo, Akuapem Poloo, and others, have either taken a step to champion the narrative on social media or donated sums of money into the GoFundMe account.





Moesha Boduong’s brother, Ebito, earlier announced that his sister has suffered a stroke and needs urgent support.



In a statement published on a GoFundMe account created in his name on January 22, 2024, he indicated that Moesha's condition has affected her ability to move and talk.



He is requesting that the public assist him to foot bills incurred as a result of Moesha's sickness and help aid her recovery.



Meanwhile, an amount $5,578 out of a target of $10,000 (GH₵123,600) has been raised so far.



