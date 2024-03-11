‘Moesha’s brother owes us updates after collecting GoFundMe donations’ – Actress

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian actress, Khareema Aguiar, has asked Moesha Boduong’s brother to give updates to Ghanaians after he received donations for his sister’s ailing health.

Earlier in January, Ebito Bodoung, a brother of the Ghanaian socialite, announced that his sister had suffered a stroke and needed some financial support.



In a GoFundMe account created by Ebito on January 22, 2024, for Moesha, he indicated that her condition had affected her ability to move and talk.



He then requested assistance to foot bills incurred as a result of Moesha's sickness, and scores of Ghanaians including celebrities heeded the call.



The likes of Efya, Becca, and many others, donated monies and also rallied Ghanaians to support the ‘GoFundMe’ plea.



As of February 4, 2024, an amount of $5,578 was realized out of the set target of $10,000.

However, it has been over a month and nothing has since been heard from Moesha’s family about her health.



This development seems to have drawn actress Khareema’s attention, as she has identified the need for Moesha's brother to be accountable to people who donated to the actress.



She made these statements while wishing her two colleagues; Moesha and Belinda Dzatta, a happy birthday.



She shared a collage of the two actresses’ and wrote, “Happy birthday Belinda Dzattah hope you have fun today. God bless you. Today is Moesha Boduong's birthday, I hope the girl is doing well… I believe her brother owes Ghanaians an update about her health as Ghanaians genuinely answered when he called on them to support. Whichever way, I wish you ladies the best in all your journeys you are embarking on.”



