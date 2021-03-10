Moesha's stunning 'Cinderella' looks to celebrate her 31st birthday

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Moesha Buodong is today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, celebrating her 31st birthday and as characteristic of her appealing fashion statement, the actress has released some beautiful pictures to celebrate her feat.
Moesha in her birthday picture, is spotted in a peach gown with wide fringes sweeping her feet and to grace her bridal, princess look, the beautiful actress topped her elegance with a crown that puts her across as possessing the allurement of a reincarnated Cinderella.
As she rightly puts it in the caption that came with the birthday picture, Moesha Buodong on her 31st birthday is a princess who has finally found her glass shoe to complete herself.
See Moesha’s Birthday look below:
