Moesha tops Twitter trends amidst rumours of battling coma

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Moesha Boduong

Viral reports state that popular Ghanaian social media influencer cum actress, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, is currently battling for her life after encountering a near-fatal head injury.

The unconfirmed reports state that Moesha damaged her brain after she slipped and fell while partying at an event, a situation which has currently plunged her into severe coma.



These rumours have triggered massive reactions online with scores of netizens on Twitter praying and sympathizing with socialite.



Some popular foreign blogs have also waded into the ongoing development.



However, the actress’ family or management has yet to release an official statement in effect to the claims.



Prior to this development, Moesha was recently featured on TV3’s women’s lifestyle show, The Ladies’ Circle, where she shared insights on how she has been surviving the numerous adversities and backlashes on social media.

Prayers out for Moesha ???? — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) January 26, 2024

Ghana, pray for Moesha. — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) January 25, 2024

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Buduoung is reported to be currently brain dead and in a deep coma after hitting her head on a hard surface while out chilling.



According to sources, she’s currently at the point of life and death and seeks for prayers. pic.twitter.com/AD1vn1SHb6 — Hype Alert Media Consult (@hypealert_gh) January 26, 2024

Moesha is in Coma, Pray for her???????? pic.twitter.com/BAcUOaz6b1 — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 25, 2024

I pray Moesha makes it out????????. pic.twitter.com/5tbucEF6AR — YoGo (@bc_yogo) January 25, 2024

How is Moesha now? — Sadboy_joa???? (@nyansas3m_nkoaa) January 26, 2024

Moesha Buduong GOES INTO COMA after hitting her head in a club#moesha pic.twitter.com/OCYB4ys6IL — Kakra Ohene (Vanilla Flavor ???? ???? ????) (@The_Kakra) January 25, 2024

‼️: Guys please pray for Moesha Budoung. It doesn’t look good.



I’m just hearing that she’s in a deep coma, brain dead after hitting her head on a hard surface. ???? pic.twitter.com/njpXjyJeGq — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) January 25, 2024

BE CAREFUL ABOUT TB JOSHUA‼️‼️‼️

We are learning that Moesha Buduong is reportedly brain ???? dead after a head trauma injury. The most controversial Ghanaian blogger Bongo even made fun of her. Look at her last post on instagram. She was praising TB Joshua and cursing those who… pic.twitter.com/InSYJxQ2HJ — Dr Olukemi Olunloyo (@Kemiolunloyo) January 26, 2024

