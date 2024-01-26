Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
3

Moesha tops Twitter trends amidst rumours of battling coma

Moesha Red.png Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Moesha Boduong

Fri, 26 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Viral reports state that popular Ghanaian social media influencer cum actress, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, is currently battling for her life after encountering a near-fatal head injury.

The unconfirmed reports state that Moesha damaged her brain after she slipped and fell while partying at an event, a situation which has currently plunged her into severe coma.

These rumours have triggered massive reactions online with scores of netizens on Twitter praying and sympathizing with socialite.

Some popular foreign blogs have also waded into the ongoing development.

However, the actress’ family or management has yet to release an official statement in effect to the claims.

Prior to this development, Moesha was recently featured on TV3’s women’s lifestyle show, The Ladies’ Circle, where she shared insights on how she has been surviving the numerous adversities and backlashes on social media.

Check out the reactions below:



















EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: