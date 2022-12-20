Moesha trips while delivering a seductive dance at a Bikers Festival

Moesha Budoung, who vowed to never dance sensually in front of people, trips while delivering a seductive dance at a Bikers festival.

In a now-viral video, the actress was donning a two-piece body suit when she ran into a man and swiftly regained her balance before falling to the ground flat.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 15, 2022, the actress addressed how she was captured in a negative light following her recent scandal at a nightclub in Accra where she danced seductively.



In a Snapchat video, she said, “I want to send a powerful message to the youth and the bloggers of our dear country Ghana. I really see so many disgusting titles and headlines for so many celebrities over the years.



“I have never had the opportunity to speak up. For the first time, I want to encourage you guys to change your ways and use meaningful captions for us. You guys tear us down so much that it affects our brand.”

She also mentioned that as a result, people call entertainers all sorts of names when they are out in public.



“When we go out, we are called all sorts of names because of what you guys put out there about us, forgetting that we have a generation that watches and learns from everything they hear and see on social media,” she expressed.







