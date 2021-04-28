Moesha 'turns Nigerian queen'

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong

With a beautiful body to show, Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Buduong has seized every opportunity to prove herself as a charmer with the right fashion sense.

Her recent post on social media sees the actress pushing her frontiers as she has now declared herself a Nigerian queen.



The curvaceous Moesha in her latest photos is adorned in a red touch of Nigerian royalty with a call to be addressed as Queen Adesuwa.



“Call me Adesuwa’ I celebrate the beautiful women of Benin Kingdom. I am standing in the center of wealth 2021(Queen Moesha Adesuwa Boduong),” she captioned her post.

With a following number of 2.6 million, Moesha is one of the most followed Ghanaian celebrities and she has over the years proven why she commands such huge following on the photo and video sharing social networking platform.



