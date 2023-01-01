Moesha twerks on Michael Blackson’s fiancée at event

On the back of criticisms that Moesha Boudong has given up her Christian faith, she has once again been spotted twerking in public.

In what looked like a club setting, Moesha was captured gyrating in front of Michael Blackson’s fiancé, Rada Darling who held the socialite's waist and butts as she also danced seductively.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, she bent Moesha over as they explored some erotic dance moves with Chris Brown’s ‘Under the influence’ playing in the background.



In the last couple of weeks, the internet has since witnessed back-to-back twerking videos from Moesha after she returned from hibernation.



These videos coupled with the recent one have sparked countless reactions on social media as individuals have condemned the manner in which Moesha is conducting herself, particularly, after she claimed to have been born again.



Meanwhile, Moesha in a recent interview with Delay said she would want to become an exotic dancer and make more money.

"I know what I want to become. I really want to leave this country and really direct my brand to the US because I really get invitations to go to the US for a lot of events and I’m trying to really build my brand to be an exotic sexy dancer to make money off that," she said.



About Rada Darling



Rada Darling is a real estate consultant. In 2021, Michael Blackson got engaged to her and both have since made some comments described by a section of the public as controversial.



Among others, Rada confirmed that she is bi-sexual. She made the assertion while disclosing that she and Michael have agreed to keep ‘side chicks’ every month.



“We negotiated that I’m going to have one side b*tch a month. I realized that it’s just ain’t me to live that life. She is loving and doesn’t want anything, nothing at all from me. She doesn’t want any press, money or anything at all. I’ve never had a woman that is this loyal to me,” Raquel stated on the Breakfast Club show.

Watch the video below:









