MohBad: 'There's no evidence against Naira Marley' - VeryDarkman alludes

VeryDarkman and Naira Marley

Controversial TikToker VeryDarkman has asserted that the CEO of Marlian Music Records has nothing to do with the sudden death of his former signee, MohBad.

Recall that the TikToker rose to fame by denouncing the Jenny's Radiance skincare brand. The activist has also recently made headlines for forcing MohBad's baby mama to get her baby Liam's DNA tested.



He made this known after the Nigerian police reported that Naira Marley was now in their custody.



He says that there is no other supporting proof aside from the video in which MohBad claimed that Naira Marley should be held responsible if something were to happen to him. According to it, if Naira Marley had a capable lawyer, the case would be completely lost.



VeryDarkamn then begged any eyewitnesses who had reportedly also been the subject of Naira Marley's abuse and who had been hired to publicize his purported drug operation to come forward and make their statements.



He also asked Bella Shmurda, Lil Smart, Dj Splash, and the late singer's mother to the stage in an effort to bring MohBad justice.

The contentious TikToker clarified that they couldn't win the case by just appealing to the Nigerian people's emotions and sentiments. Instead, MohBad will succeed and be given justice if they rely on the eyewitnesses.



He asserted that because Naira Marley is despised throughout Nigeria, certain individuals have a propensity to spread false facts to further the cause.



In seeking justice, VeryDarkMan claimed that he thinks there are more prominent people—involved, whom Naira Marley and Sam Larry are being blamed for.



