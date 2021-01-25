Mohammed Awal best choice for the Tourism Ministry - Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo is a filmmaker

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo has described the nomination of Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal by President Akufo-Addo as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture as one of the best things to ever happen to the industry.

The former CEO of Graphic Communications Group has been moved from the Business Development Ministry which he had been heading since its creation in 2017 to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry subject to approval by Parliament.



When approved, Dr. Awal would replace Barbara Oteng Gyasi who took over from Catherine Afeku in February 2019.

Speaking on his appointment, Socrate congratulated Dr. Awal and mentioned that his marketing skills will be of utmost importance to the sector.



"As at the nomination day, I was not surprised but I was earlier when I heard of his name from a close source. In position seeking like this, everybody lobbies. During the days we organized our creative arts forum, Mr Awal was there. He heard it and was there uninvited, his love actually for the industry is basically priceless. With his marketing background, I'm hopeful he'll succeed and make better amendments and initiatives for the Industry" Socrate commented on Okay FM's Best Entertainment Show, Friday.

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor