'Mohbad's autopsy result to be ready in three weeks' - Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Unit

Popular Nigerian musician, Mohbad

An autopsy conducted on the remains of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad would be ready in the next three or four weeks, according to reports.

Dr Richard Somiari, the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre gave the hint while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer on Wednesday.



The witness was cross-examined by defence counsel in the inquest.



The musician died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 years.



His death has since generated controversies across the country and beyond, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.



The inquest, which began on October 13, 2023, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

Somiari told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi: “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.



“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”



The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.



“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.