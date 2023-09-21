Mohbad’s body finally exhumed for autopsy

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

The body of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been exhumed for autopsy.

Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development via his X handle on Thursday.



The Lagos Police image maker wrote: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”



The police leadership had earlier reported that a 13-man special investigation team was inaugurated by the Lagos State Police Command to probe the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death last week Tuesday.



However, responding to a further inquiry concerning arrests made by the police in connection with the late singer’s death, Hundeyin added, “I can’t answer questions on the arrests yet, because I don’t have that update. However, the nurse is in our custody; I can confirm that.”



Earlier, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, had issued a directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohynwa, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Mohbad.



The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the development known in a late Saturday night official correspondence.

Adejobi said, “The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has issued a direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.



“This directive was conveyed during a brief but crucial discussion at the Police Airwing Hangar, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. He tasked the CP to quickly and effectively unravel the truth behind the tragedy as there have been understandable concerns and speculations surrounding the circumstances of his untimely demise.



“The Nigeria Police Force hereby earnestly urges any family members or close associates possessing valuable information pertaining to this case to come forward and cooperate with the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that justice is served and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise are thoroughly examined.



