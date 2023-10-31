Mohbad's murder: Naira Marley, others sue magistrate, police, demand compensation

Mohbad, Naira Marley and Sam Larry

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and his accomplice Sam Larry, have filed lawsuits against the police and a magistrate.

In an attempt to contest their detention in relation to the death of musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, the artiste and his closest friend have launched a basic rights lawsuit.



The police and Lagos magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who imposed the 21-day police detention order, were named as defendants in the complaint submitted to the Federal High Court of Lagos.



A N20 million lawsuit has, however, been filed by Naira Marley and Sam Larry against the defendants.



In their complaints, they want the court to declare that they have been violated of their rights by being detained continuously "at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, since October 4, 2023."



They are also asking for "a court order releasing the applicants forthwith".

In their affidavits pertaining to respective suits, deponents said: “Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad



"On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days



"Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the police



"The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed”.