Mohbad's murder case: Commissioner of Police to address media today

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

The Commissioner of Police, of the Lagos State Police Command, Idowu Owohunwa, is expected to address the media today on the ongoing investigations into the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The press briefing is scheduled to start by 3 pm at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.



The commissioner is expected to give updates on arrests and invites made by the police in connection with the ongoing investigation.



The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the media briefing to newsmen.

Hundeyin stated, “The CP will be addressing the press tomorrow by 3 p.m. Come with all your questions and he will answer them. Until then, I can’t talk.”



The PRO made this known while responding to an inquiry about whether or not the police would invite the late singer’s wife, Wunmi, for questioning following the arrest of Mohbad’s friend, Singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Prime Boy.



Recall that, on Wednesday, the police obtained a remand warrant to further detain embattled singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and a controversial music promoter, Balogun Eletu, otherwise known as Sam Larry, beyond the 48 hours constitutional provision, over an ongoing investigation into the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.