Mona 4Reall back with another single 'Fine Girl'

Ghanaian Lifestyle influencer turned musician Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Reall has set the ball rolling this year with another song “Fine Girl.”

After making her music debut two months ago, Hajia4Reall under 4Reall Entertainment has released another song which has hit over 13,000 thousand views on Youtube (as at the time of reporting).



Her debut single “Badder Than” has received over 1 million views on Youtube.



Despite the backlash and harsh words from some entertainment critics, Hajia4Reall is steadily becoming a force to reckon with.



Again, despite not meeting the criteria for vocals, the video quality of her latest single is of high quality. Produced by Kuami Eugene and Popping Beats and Directed by Rex, it looks like Lynx Entertainment is behind the recent success of Hajia4Reall.

The video also features Ghanaian singer Efya, actress Salma Mumin and among others.



Watch the video below:



