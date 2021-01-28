Mona 4Reall releases second single dubbed; 'Fine Girl'

Did you ever think it was going to be too soon to hear another single in a few months?

Mona Montrage, popularly known in the showbiz fraternity as Hajia4real has released another single "FINE GIRL" after she released her first single; "Badder Than" in November last year.



The entrepreneur has also signed a joint partnership agreement with Quick Angels Limited which became the talk of the town.



Known to be a fashion influencer, many have wondered why she ventured into music with her first single already hitting a million views on Youtube and also enjoying radio play.



Both her first and second video has been described by her fans and even critics as epic considering videography, location, setting, lyrics and rhythms.

Speaking on her newfound love for music, Mona 4Reall said music has always been a part of her life and adds that she needed to make a good investment to kickstart her career in music.



She promised for greater things yet to unfold in her music journey and says plans are advanced for her to reach the African and international music scene.



