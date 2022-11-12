3
Mona, God will see you through okay - Shatta Wale prays

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has said a prayer for his friend, Mona4Reall, after it was reported that she allegedly was arrested to assist the UK police in an $8 million fraud investigation.

In a post he shared on his Instagram story, the Dancehall artist indicated that God was going to see the socialite through these hard times.

“Mona God will see you thru ok. Just believe in that sweet soul spirit…I’m praying here for you…I am so sad,” Shatta Wale shared.

Meanwhile, on November 11, 2022, news circulated that the mother of one was arrested for being involved in fraud after visiting the UK to perform at the Ghana Music Awards UK event.

She flew out of the country on October 27, 2022, along with Fancy Gadam after their big show in Tamale.

Sharing images of her visit to the United Kingdom, the musician visited a luxurious store after the awards, where she bought Fendi shoes, a jacket and a bag.

With the option of card payment, the socialite chose to count tens of thousands of pounds to make payment before wearing and taking pictures in her new luxury wears.

Meanwhile, her arrest has not been confirmed.



ADA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
