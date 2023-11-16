Mona Gucci charged for visa fraud, granted bail

Media personality, Mona Gucci

Ghanaian entertainment personality and socialite, Monalisa Abigail Semeha also known as Mona Gucci, has been brought before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of alleged visa fraud.

According to a report on Graphic Showbiz, the case involves the complainant, Comfort Obiri, who was introduced to Mona Gucci in 2019 as someone who could help secure a USA visa for her at a cost of GH¢40,000.



Mona Gucci is said to have collected a total sum of GH¢103,400 from the complainant and three others under the pretext of securing visas but allegedly failed to fulfill her promise, leading to the fraud charges.



Mona Gucci, who works as a travel consultant, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretence.



The court, presided over by Isaac Addo, granted her GH¢200,000.00 bail with one surety.



Mona Gucci is scheduled to reappear in court on December 11, 2023.



