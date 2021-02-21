Mona Gucci claims she is an ‘Immigration Lawyer’

Mona Gucci, labelled by social media as a slay queen, says she is an immigration lawyer.

Mona Gucci said: “With my internship, I had it with Abigail Williams and Co in Worcester Massachusetts and the school is Massachusetts School of Law” in 2017.



Mona Gucci told Nana Ama McBrown, the host of UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, February 20, that she worked with Abigail Williams & Co for two to three years before coming back to Ghana to start her TV show on Kantanka TV.



When asked what type of lawyer she was, Mona Gucci quickly replied, “I’m an Immigration Lawyer.”



This baffled the host, and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Kwame A Plus, also co-guests, all three of whom wondered why a lady of Gucci’s calibre would leave a prestigious legal profession in the States and come to Ghana for showbiz.



Since Gucci’s explanation on TV, many netizens have been expressing doubts whether indeed what she said on TV was just for a publicity stunt or for real, especially the part about Abigail Williams and Co, and whether she was really there.

Watch Mona Gucci on UTV's Untied Showbiz.







GhanaWeb brings you some social media posts to this story.





This is the address for Abigail Williams & Co. law firm Mona Gucci spoke about. #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/BgEcHRziDQ — ÊŠQ. BeHiNd Ä FÆÇÊ MÆŠK???? (@alcantara_san) February 21, 2021

Glory be to God Mona Gucci is spotted,..Mona don't lair, she is a Lawyer ????????????#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/uyaTcygPHg — HazardJnr ? (@Hazardjnr97) February 21, 2021

My Lord is Mona Gucci a Lawyer? CJ: ????????????????????????#UnitedShowbiz | Shatta Michy pic.twitter.com/Wddiq3l2ul — Chief Chieff Chiefff (@1Raung) February 21, 2021

NDC's new Lawyer to replace Tsatsu next week. ????????#UnitedShowbiz | Mona Gucci | Shatta Michy pic.twitter.com/foFmC4IICn — Chief Chieff Chiefff (@1Raung) February 21, 2021