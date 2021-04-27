Mona Gucci joins TV3’s Media General as a presenter

Presenter, Mona Gucci

Source: SammyKay Media

Media personality, Monalisa Abigail Samaha popularly known as Mona Gucci has inked a new contract as a presenter with Media General Ghana Limited, owners of TV3.

In a conversation with Sammy Kay, Mona Gucci revealed she signed a six-month contract with Media General and will be hosting a programme yet to be known as a presenter on the Network.



When asked whether the show will be in the same form as the “link up” show she used to host on Kantanka TV, the presenter disclosed that it will be an upgraded version of that with different segments.

Mona Gucci a couple of weeks ago resigned as host of the Link up show on Kantanka TV, sighting that her exit from the station was due to the fact that she had to pursue her studies.



