Mona Gucci mocked on social media for claiming she's a lawyer

Mona Gucci is a TV presenter

Some viewers of UTV's United Showbiz have inundated social media platforms with reservations about Mona Gucci's claim that she is an immigration lawyer.

The socialite on February 20, 2021's episode boasted of being a lawyer who had her internship with Abigail Williams and Co in Worcester Massachusetts after schooling at Massachusetts School of Law in 2017.



"I did Immigration Law in America... I can't practise it in Ghana," she said, eliciting a follow-up question from the host Nana Ama McBrown as regards why she abandoned the law profession for showbiz in Ghana.



"I worked for a while before coming to Ghana. At least, for two or three years. I worked with a firm," she responded.



The host and her panelists - Kwame A-Plus, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo - seemed to have been taken aback as they wondered the motivation to relocate to Ghana.



Having been in the news for engaging in an altercation with comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and accusing broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah of an act without any proof, her brand was still fresh in the minds of the viewers as some faulted her immigration lawyer claim.



"I think Mona must explain... You can see I've been fidgetting my phone. I'm getting a lot of messages that Mona is not a lawyer. She needs to clarify," said A-Plus.



Mona in her attempt to clarify said "When I came into the industry, that was the time you [McBrown] and Suzzy Williams all started. However, our family doesn't support the desire to be an entertainer; you must make education a priority because we are brilliant. As a result, I was doing both simultaneously..."



Mona Gucci is a joke. She claims she has a degree in Immigration Law in America and yet practiced in Worcester, UK. It is a very unintelligent and uneducated joke. You cannot practice Immigration Law in UK, unless you are a lawyer and have been certified specifically for that. — Odekro (@Timtoooni) February 21, 2021

