Mona Gucci's overexposed breast causes a stir

Mona Cucci BREAST TV personality, Mona Gucci

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian television host Mona Gucci has been spotted in an evening gown that couldn't hold her breasts together.

In a post shared on Instagram by blogger itellmymind, the television personality appeared at the National Theatre in a dress that seemed not to fit her body type.

While eyes were gazing at her, she appeared unfazed by the wardrobe malfunction that drew attention to her breast.

Mona got out of her car, flashed smiles at the crowd and walked majestically into the event grounds with her breast shaking uncontrollably in her attire.

She completed her look by wearing a pair of silver heels with little or no makeup on her face, bouncy curly hair extension and jewellery on her neck and hands.

This wouldn't be the first time the TV host has drawn attention to herself for her outfit choice.

In 2021, netizens descended on her for wearing a sparky above-the-knee gold dress and a pair of sneakers to a formal event hosted by MTN.

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
