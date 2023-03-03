Mona4Reall set a standard for women in the music industry with her videos - Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia has shared her thoughts on the recent buzz around the arrest of fellow artiste Mona4Reall in the UK.

Speaking on the situation on Accra FM, Sista Afia acknowledged that not everyone in Ghana likes Mona4Reall and urged people to appreciate the standard she set for female musicians in the industry, particularly when it comes to music videos.



“With this Hajia4Reall situation, you have to understand that not everyone likes you in this country. She was doing well, she was giving us music videos. Even Hajia4Reall set a standard for ladies in the music industry when it comes to music videos, and we need to applaud her for that.



“Ghanaians will always speak up when something bad happens to you and say things like she was in that big car, you know, it's so sad,” she said.



The female composer also called on Ghanaians to show love to one another, adding that as a mother, she would not want any child to go through what Hajia4Reall is currently experiencing.



“We need to love ourselves. Coming from a mother’s perspective, I would not want to see a child go through this. I don't know what the actual news was about, but then from what I am hearing on the news, I try to put myself in their shoes and then see how it feels.

“I wish her all the best. What she can do to come home, she should. Prove Ghanaians wrong. I know she can do it. She is a badass, I know,” she added.



Although she admitted not knowing the full details of the situation, Sista Afia expressed empathy towards the mother of one and wished her the best, encouraging her to come back home and prove her doubters wrong.



“I don't know Hajia4Reall, and she is not my friend, and she is not someone whose house I have ever visited, but it is sad.



“Everyone is making it work, like writing a story online so I can get the traffic. Looking at the main news it is sad, and I don't wish that on anybody,” she revealed.



Despite not being friends with Hajia4Reall or ever having visited her home, Sista Afia described the situation as sad and expressed her disdain towards media outlets looking to capitalize on the situation for traffic.





