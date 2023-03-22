Mona4Reall shares photos of her 'partner' online for the first time and celebrates him on his birthday

Mona

Hajia4Reall aka Mona4Reall has dropped a vet message for her partner, who happens to be the CEO of Quick Angels Limited, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, as he celebrates his birthday today.

In two separate posts, the socialite who recently ventured into music heaped praises on the business mogul and applauded him for all the things he does for humanity.



Mona also disclosed she loves everything that her partner does and is doing every day just to keep the human race in constant harmony.



Even though the post might be a mere birthday wish, it is already causing a lot of stir and receiving numerous reactions on her social media pages because many netizens have started to read some meanings into the partner tag.



Some people think that the rich businessman is possibly the new sweetheart of Hajia4Reall and that he might possibly be behind her extravagant lifestyle.

Anyway, a quick search for the meaning of partner comes up with numerous meanings, including: ‘either of a pair of people engaged together in the same activity’.



This goes to show that Mona and Mccarthy might be a lot of different things.



