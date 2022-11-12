0
Mona4Reall tops social media trends over alleged $8 million fraud

Mona4reall Celebrities 22 Mona4Reall allegedly arrested

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users are busily clicking and tapping their keyboards to react to the alleged arrest of Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Mona4Reall in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to reports, the musician was involved in an eight-million-dollar fraud while living in the United States of America before moving to Ghana.

She topped Twitter trends on November 12, 2022, after her alleged arrest was made.

While numerous Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their viewpoints, one can't get their eyes off the many reactions by users.

In some social media reactions, one celebrity blogger disclosed saying, “Hajia 4real alleged boyfriend picture drops, according to reports Hajia photos were allegedly used to scam victims which lead to her arrest in the UK. A report also claims she was engaged in an $8 million fraud.”

This was followed by a verified user by the name Two Terty making a comparison between Ghana and Nigeria saying, “Nigeria has Buhari, we battled them with Nana Addo. Nigerians got Yakubu Ayigbeni and we battled him with Asamoah Gyan.

“Nigeria Got the Mayor of Ekiti and we gave them twilight. Now they got Hushpuppi and we gave them Hajia 4Real. GHANA >>>> Nigeria.”

In a third reaction, the user said, “Hajia 4real is the real deal. Certified Hushmummy. Making our nation great and strong.”

Read more social media reactions below:























ADA/ESA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
