Mona4Reall tops social media trends over court case

MONA4REALL 7HB.png Ghanaian socilaite, Mona4Reall

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In November 2022, there was a flurry of activity on social media as users reacted to reports of the supposed arrest of Mona4Reall, a Ghanaian socialite and musician, in the United Kingdom (UK) for alleged involvement in an eight-million-dollar fraud while residing in the United States before moving to Ghana.

On March 2, 2023, Mona4Reall topped social media trends again for allegedly getting sentenced to 10 years in prison, after being on trial in the UK.

However, these reports have yet to be officially confirmed and are largely based on various Insta-blogs and social media rumours.

One such blog, Aba the great, claimed that Hajia 4 Real's lawyer is back in town, adding to the speculation surrounding the supposed sentencing.

It will take further investigation to confirm these reports, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

While numerous Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their viewpoints, one can't get their eyes off the many reactions by users.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
