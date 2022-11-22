Mona4Reall will soon come out but she's traumatized - Publicist reveals

Singer, Mona4Reall

Mona4Reall has been left demoralized and traumatized following the widespread news of her involvement in an alleged fraud that runs into millions of dollars, this is according to his Publicist, GhHyper.

In his view, Ghanaians were quick to spread Mona in what he earlier described as fake news of her arrest by authorities in the United Kingdom.



Ghhyper in an interview with entertainment journalist, Kwame Dadzie on Ghana Weekend once again mentioned that the Ghanaian public was unfair to Mona4Real, a popular socialite and singer



"The way Ghanaians treated her wasn't the best. Look at somebody that Ghanaians claimed was a prostitute...she was fast rising and Ghanaians decided to clamp her. It wasn't the best at all...she is traumatized...she is home in the UK, and lawyers are talking to her. She is traumatized...a phycologist is working on her," he said.



In GhHyper's latest update on Mona who is also known as Hiajia4Reall, he assured the public that Mona will soon come out to address the allegations levelled against her but however noted that she has been left traumatized.

"Mona is in the UK and going about doing what she is supposed to do. She will come, hopefully, to say something or we will release a communique. With that, it will come with a video or whatever for you people to know that she is okay but just that whatever happened has really demoralized her," GhHyper disclosed.







