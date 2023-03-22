2
Monalisa Stephen offered N2million to reveal identity of man who licks her 'period blood'

Monalisa Stepehn3.png Monalisa Stephen is a popular Nigerian actress cum plus size model

Talent manager, Paul Okoye has slammed actress and body positivity advocate, Monalisa Stephen, over her shocking revelation about her sexual life.

It was reported that the Nigerian body positivity advocate had received a lot of backlash from fans after she gave imagery of what happens in her bedroom.

In a popular podcast called 'honest bunch', Monalisa, while in the company of media personality Nedu and others revealed that her boyfriend goes down on her while she is on her period.

She noted that, at first, she was not okay with it; however, as he continued overtime, she realised that her boyfriend was showing his love and was ready to love everything that came out of her body.

“My boyfriend use to go down on me when I am on my period. The first time, I did not know what he was trying to prove then he did it again and again” she said.

The video where she made this revelation made rounds on social media, and people are not very pleased with it.

However, artiste manager, Paul Okoye has vowed to offer Monalisa a whopping 2 million if she mentions the name of her lover in question.

He dared Monalisa Stephen to just reveal the name of her man for 2 million.

“I’m 1M% licks your Bloody Pixxy!!! On your Period. I believe she is just a clout chaser. But if your not lying call his name for 2m- Naira. Just open your mouth. Zaaaawaaa aaa”.

