Money from women comes with curses - Strongman advises men

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has delivered a word of caution to men, advising them against accepting financial support from their female partners.

According to Strongman in a Hello FM interview, there is a prevailing belief that accepting money from women comes with a curse, especially when men fail to fulfil certain obligations.



In addition, Strongman revealed that men who deceive women they are in a relationship with by taking their money and later abandoning them risk being cursed.



"I am the type who doesn't like taking money from women. Money from women comes with curses. You will die early if you do that. Be careful as a man if you like spending money on women," he added.



Strongman emphasized the importance of being mindful of the women who have supported men during difficult times.

He urged men not to offend the women who have been there for them, even if they choose to continue engaging in negative behaviour.



According to him, if a man wishes to offend someone, "it shouldn't be the lady who has been there for you. You can continue to be bad, but you still need to focus on the lady who helped you in hard times," he added.







ADA/BB