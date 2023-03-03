3
Menu
Entertainment

Money makes women humble - Shatta Bundle

Shatta Bandle Ooo Shatta Bandle causes a stir with comment

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian social media personality, Shatta Bandle, has once again caused a stir with his latest claim about women and money.

In a recent Instagram post he made, Shatta Bandle is seen boasting about how money can make women act humble towards men.

He claims that once a man has money, women start making demands and even go as far as asking to be beaten.

“Money makes ladies humble; once you have money, they are like, babe, you promised to beat me today,” he shared.

What may have caused the socialite to share such a caption is unknown; however, his statement has been taken with a pinch of salt by netizens who found him funny for such claims, although some have criticised him for promoting toxic masculinity and objectifying women.

This is not the first time that Shatta Bandle has made controversial statements.

In the past, he has made claims about his wealth and status and won more women due to that, which has been met with scepticism by some people.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shatta Bandles (@shatta_bandle_)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat