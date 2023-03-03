Money makes women humble - Shatta Bundle

Shatta Bandle causes a stir with comment

Popular Ghanaian social media personality, Shatta Bandle, has once again caused a stir with his latest claim about women and money.

In a recent Instagram post he made, Shatta Bandle is seen boasting about how money can make women act humble towards men.



He claims that once a man has money, women start making demands and even go as far as asking to be beaten.



“Money makes ladies humble; once you have money, they are like, babe, you promised to beat me today,” he shared.



What may have caused the socialite to share such a caption is unknown; however, his statement has been taken with a pinch of salt by netizens who found him funny for such claims, although some have criticised him for promoting toxic masculinity and objectifying women.



This is not the first time that Shatta Bandle has made controversial statements.

In the past, he has made claims about his wealth and status and won more women due to that, which has been met with scepticism by some people.









ADA/OGB