More audios drop as Diamond Appiah predicts doom for Tracey Boakye’s marriage

In a set of new audios circulating online, Diamond Appiah has been captured telling her former friend, Nana Brown, that Tracey Boakye’s marriage won’t last.

This was after a prophetess predicted that the only thing that can jeopardize Tracey Boakye’s marriage are false rumours and ‘hearsays’ during an earlier interview with OhenebaTV.



The ‘Woman of God’ did this while spinning the Bible towards a particular direction, whiles predicting that Tracey’s marriage will fail if people keep intruding in her marital affairs.



But in Naana Brown’s latest expose, Diamond Appiah was captured on tape, saying that she would have been surprised if the said prophetess had projected otherwise.



Diamond said it is an open secret that Tracey’s marriage would not last, thereby labelling her marriage a ticking time bomb.



“If the Bible has said that Tracey’s marriage will last, I would have said it is a lie. This marriage will not last. Everyone knows that this marriage won’t go anywhere. You’re using this stupid marriage to brag,” she stated.

Diamond on boycotting Tracey Boakye’s baby christening



Series of an audio conversation where Diamond Appiah was heard spilling some allegations about her friend, Tracey Boakye, have been making waves on social media.



Netizens have been reacting to the tapes where Diamond was stating reasons why she and Afia Schwarzenegger were absent from Tracey Boakye’s baby christening although they were invited.



In the said video, Diamond was heard engaging in a conversation with her friend, Nana Brown, and this perhaps, created a safe haven to admit that all is not well in the Mafia Gang camp.



Diamond, who seems to have since haboured issues against Tracey, mocked her for what she described as the inability of the naming ceremony to trend online.

Diamond said the only time Tracey’s events made it to the headlines was when she and Afia decided to hype it on social media.



