More boost for Ghana movie industry amid film pitch series

Alfred Agyapong, an American-based Ghanaian Executive Film Producer

As the country positions itself to rebirth the declining Ghanaian movie industry with the introduction of Film Pitch Series, the industry is gradually beginning to receive attention from top investors and film producers across the world.

Alfred Agyapong, an American-based Ghanaian Executive Film Producer, has expressed interest in the film industry and ready to invest heavily into the sector; all in the interest of boosting the industry and making it more competitive.



In view of this, Executive Film Producer said he is ready to invest more than $150,000 into the Ghana Film Industry this year.



This decision, according to him was arrived at looking at what talents the country has with the ongoing outcomes at the Presidential Film Pitch Series.



Information gathered is that Alfred Agyapong is willing to invest about $40,000.00 in the Ghana Film Industry after the Pitch Series which will bring the dwindling Ghana Film Industry back to life and bring out the best in film makers.



To Mr. Agyapong, who is also the Co-Founder of PB Films in Denver Colorado, USA, Ghana has all it takes to take the African continent to the next level and that with perseverance and discipline; he believes the sky would be the beginning of greatness for the industry.

He said he was ready to produce Ghanaian movies that can compete on the international movie market.



He said: “Something I have also realized over the years the unwavering passion; in the Ghanaian film industry players. With such passion, the needed drive would be present and every other thing such as money would follow. Therefore, I am willing to pump in over $150,000 into producing films in Ghana this year so others can see the kind of quality films we can make.”



Mr. Agyapong who said he has been keenly following activities on the Film Pitch Series, and realized that the Shortlisted Projects including Bukom, Mysteries of the golden stool, A dream to die for, Heroes of the past, Casting Africa, 1,000 kilometres/love, Tutu, Film Tourism-Destination Africa, Akuaba, We too, Bosompem, My Cape Coast love and Akwaaba Magic are great works and indication of the talents Ghanaian film makers have.



He averred that his passion for the film business was inspired by a close partner Lucky Calebs and had sponsored films including ‘Ghetto Hero’, starring Actress Nana Ama MacBrown, John Dumelo and a host of others.



He has worked with some top names like Prince Dave Osei and Majid Michel whilst other projects in the pipeline scheduled for release are ‘Enemies Are Not God’, ‘Africa For Africa’, ‘Lover’s Paradise’ and ‘Dismayed As You Prayed’ directed by Efo Lucky Calebs.