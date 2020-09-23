More exciting content, Onua TV introduces new entertainment show

Christian Agyei Frimpong

Source: Onua TV

Onua Television, a subsidiary of leading Ghanaian media conglomerate, Media General, is set to introduce a new entertainment talk show dubbed Anigye Mmr3. The show will be driven by analysis of topical issues and discussion on approaches to develop the creative arts sector.

Anigye Mmr3 is set to premiere on Thursday 24th September 2020 from 8:30 to 10 pm on the free-to-air channel and will be hosted by the multiple award winning broadcaster, Christian Agyei Frimpong.



The show has a segment to review all the news making the headlines within the week and another segment to profile celebrities, industry kingpins and other key stakeholders and budding talents within the Ghanaian creative arts sector.

The discussion segment will have industry heavyweights deliberate on possible solutions to some of the problems that have engulfed the Ghanaian entertainment sector. The hilarious prank segment which put highly placed people in society on the spot.



Entertainment now has a home on Onua TV!

Source: Onua TV